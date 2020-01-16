Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,991,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after acquiring an additional 80,327 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIGI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.79. 7,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $83.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.18. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $736.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

CIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

