Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $110.30 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 3.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $110,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,261. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $160.79 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.99 and a 200-day moving average of $211.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.16.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.