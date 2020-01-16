Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $35.40 Million Stock Position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,626 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $35,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 1,348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after buying an additional 332,466 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Monro by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after buying an additional 320,167 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Monro by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after buying an additional 284,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,119,000 after buying an additional 189,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Monro by 1,259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 137,535 shares during the period.

Shares of MNRO stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,786. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Monro Inc has a one year low of $63.86 and a one year high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $324.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Monro’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $408,475.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $941,046 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

