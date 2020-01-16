Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $73.42 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. M&T Bank accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $73,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 32,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.91. 54,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,776. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $176.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.69.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.85.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

