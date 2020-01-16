Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,240 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises 1.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Fastenal worth $50,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fastenal by 162.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 257.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 155.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fastenal by 99.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 49,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,862. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.78.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $760,151.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,806.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,620 shares of company stock worth $5,230,409 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.