Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 3.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Cummins by 10.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 15.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 16.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after acquiring an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.41.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.21. The stock had a trading volume of 49,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,048. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.73 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

