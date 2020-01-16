Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Short Interest Up 10.4% in December

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,400 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 425,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ FENC traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.43. 54,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,620. The stock has a market cap of $133.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FENC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 455,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

