Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,291,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 431% from the previous session’s volume of 620,358 shares.The stock last traded at $1.10 and had previously closed at $0.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSM. ValuEngine upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ferroglobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $186.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $381.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 137,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 373,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

