Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,291,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 431% from the previous session’s volume of 620,358 shares.The stock last traded at $1.10 and had previously closed at $0.84.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSM. ValuEngine upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ferroglobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.82.
The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $186.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 137,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 373,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.
About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
