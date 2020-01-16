First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FBNC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ FBNC traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 97,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,545. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $450,801.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,521 shares of company stock worth $520,953. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

