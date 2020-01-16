First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Short Interest Up 7.4% in December

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 107,400 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

FCAP traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $70.97. 734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,322. The company has a market cap of $244.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of -0.12. First Capital has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $75.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.11.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 13.71%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Michael L. Shireman sold 3,000 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,913 shares in the company, valued at $594,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 338.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Capital by 380,800.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Capital by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

