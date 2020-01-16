First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Given $32.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. First Defiance Financial’s rating score has improved by 11.1% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $32.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDEF. BidaskClub cut First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of FDEF traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 68,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. First Defiance Financial has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

