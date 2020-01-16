First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,200 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 463,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In related news, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,531 shares of company stock worth $140,449. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 205.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 63,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 13,221.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of FDEF stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $606.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First Defiance Financial has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $40.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.15 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.