First Financial Corp IN Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $125.96 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $126.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.41. The company has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

