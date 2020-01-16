First Solar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 25,570 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,516% compared to the average daily volume of 1,582 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Cfra downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

First Solar stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 373,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,441. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. First Solar has a 1 year low of $45.77 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $482,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,151.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $870,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,809. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 114.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

