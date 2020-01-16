First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.93, approximately 3,578 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 96,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

