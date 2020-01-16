First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.78

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.
First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXO)
First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.
