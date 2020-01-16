First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.78

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 207,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 103,176 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 550,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 112,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,988 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the period.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXO)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

