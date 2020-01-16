First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MYFW. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Western Financial in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

MYFW stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.51.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

Featured Article: Put Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.