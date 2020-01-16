FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FIRSTGROUP/ADR stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. FIRSTGROUP/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $1.78.

About FIRSTGROUP/ADR

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

