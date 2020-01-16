FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
FIRSTGROUP/ADR stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. FIRSTGROUP/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $1.78.
About FIRSTGROUP/ADR
Featured Story: Economic Reports
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for FIRSTGROUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIRSTGROUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.