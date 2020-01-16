FLETA Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $445,662.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.38 or 0.03686867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00204885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00130824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,223,009 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.