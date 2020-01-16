Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett Sells 19,000 Shares

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $240,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FLEX opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. Flex Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 96,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Flex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 177,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Flex by 7.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

