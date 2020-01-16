Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett Sells 19,000 Shares

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $240,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of FLEX opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. Flex Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
