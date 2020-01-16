FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) Trading Up 0.4%

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD)’s stock price were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.57 and last traded at $26.57, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit