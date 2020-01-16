FLO Market Cap Hits $3.67 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $10,280.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00054304 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

