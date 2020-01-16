Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Fluent alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research downgraded Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $168.21 million, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Conlin purchased 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $31,666.32. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,216,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,801.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 84,033 shares of company stock worth $165,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fluent by 53.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 968,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fluent by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,763,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 48,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fluent by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fluent by 318.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 524,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fluent by 1,097.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 389,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluent (FLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.