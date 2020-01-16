FormulaFolio Investments LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $137.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $120.37 and a twelve month high of $138.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

