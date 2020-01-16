FormulaFolio Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $172.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $180.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

In related news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at $75,509,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,228 shares of company stock worth $26,934,906. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

