FormulaFolio Investments LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,060 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.36% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIPX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5,181.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0476 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

