Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Up 9.3%

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)’s share price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.11, 673,835 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 418,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRTA. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Get Forterra alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $909.39 million, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $464.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.68 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. Forterra’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Forterra Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 2,552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.