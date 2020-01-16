Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$57.00 at CIBC

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTS. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CSFB set a C$54.00 price target on Fortis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Fortis and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.80.

Shares of TSE:FTS traded up C$0.27 on Wednesday, hitting C$55.51. 268,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,434. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$45.90 and a 12 month high of C$56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.7000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

