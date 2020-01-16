Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 7.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Fortive by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 target price on shares of Fortive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 649,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

