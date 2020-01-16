Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Trading Up 11.8%

Shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) were up 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.62 and last traded at $41.15, approximately 616,745 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 578,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTSV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Forty Seven from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Forty Seven in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 3.53.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $1,326,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,400 shares in the company, valued at $15,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,054,650. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSV. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

