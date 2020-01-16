Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Trading Up 11.8%

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) were up 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.62 and last traded at $41.15, approximately 616,745 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 578,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTSV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Forty Seven from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Forty Seven in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 3.53.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $1,326,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,400 shares in the company, valued at $15,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,054,650. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSV. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit