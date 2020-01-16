Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Update

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 640,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 309,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 115.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 80.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 320.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 116,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.53. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.91 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

