Frontier Resources Ltd. (ASX:FNT) Insider Alec Pismiris Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Jan 16th, 2020

Frontier Resources Ltd. (ASX:FNT) insider Alec Pismiris bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$11,000.00 ($7,801.42).

The company has a market cap of $6.85 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.01. Frontier Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of A$0.02 ($0.02).

Frontier Resources Company Profile

Frontier Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company focuses on copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry, gold/silver epithermal, gold-base metal skarn, and lead-zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bulago exploration licence (EL) 1595 and Muller Range EL 2356 located in Papua New Guinea; and EL 2531 -Tolukuma Tenement in Central province 70km north of the Capital Port Moresby.

