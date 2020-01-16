FTX Token (FTT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.27 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00027252 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a market cap of $232.67 million and approximately $9.27 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.72 or 0.05996530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035486 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00127131 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001357 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,889,586 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,017,250 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

