Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) Short Interest Update

Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuling Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.99% of Fuling Global worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORK stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440. Fuling Global has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware products. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

