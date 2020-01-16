F&V Capital Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.7% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $85.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

