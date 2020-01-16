FY2019 EPS Estimates for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Decreased by Analyst

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Ajax in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

NYSE:AJX opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.75. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 53.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter worth $93,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter worth $383,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 54.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

