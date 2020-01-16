FY2020 EPS Estimates for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Reduced by Analyst

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Five Below in a report released on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Shares of FIVE opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.89 and its 200 day moving average is $123.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. Five Below has a 12-month low of $95.52 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.