FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 182.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.17. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $76.63.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $215,962.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $107,974.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,625.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,278 shares of company stock worth $1,862,867. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.