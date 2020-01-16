G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.26. 600,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,205. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,694,000 after purchasing an additional 713,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,268,000 after purchasing an additional 599,647 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 373,781 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 298,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

