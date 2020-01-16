G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,041 shares during the period. G-III Apparel Group comprises about 1.4% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of G-III Apparel Group worth $20,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIII. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.26. 600,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,424. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $43.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

