Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19, approximately 4,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 2,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5467 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC owned 2.99% of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

