GAP (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74.

GAP stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,989,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,285. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPS. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an underweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GAP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GAP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.53.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.