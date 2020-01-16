Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.19.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $98.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,011. Garmin has a 12-month low of $66.09 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $255,099.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 132,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $12,455,989.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,064 shares of company stock worth $81,173,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Garmin by 173.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,854,000 after purchasing an additional 853,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after purchasing an additional 824,805 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 26,526.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,290,000 after purchasing an additional 677,762 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Garmin by 51.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,722,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Garmin by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.