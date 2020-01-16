Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $20,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 49,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IT. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,830 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $441,083.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,279.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $207,502.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.20. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $124.77 and a 1-year high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.84 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

