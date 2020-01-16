Gas (GAS) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.00 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Gas token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00012455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Huobi and Poloniex. Gas has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.03559516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00197606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00128976 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitinka, Coinnest, Bitbns, Huobi, Switcheo Network, OKEx, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Koinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

