Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Raised to “Buy” at VTB Capital

VTB Capital upgraded shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GZPFY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of GZPFY stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.30. 30,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.73. Gazprom Neft’ PAO has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gazprom Neft’ PAO will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

About Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

