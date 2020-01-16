GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.63

GDI Property Group Ltd (ASX:GDI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.63 ($1.15) and last traded at A$1.56 ($1.11), with a volume of 619725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.52 ($1.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.03 million and a P/E ratio of 386.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$1.52 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.49.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.53%.

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

