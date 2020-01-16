GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.89

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.89 and last traded at $54.37, with a volume of 535077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.82 and a beta of 3.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $149.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in GDS by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 132,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at $56,112,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 53.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 225.6% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

