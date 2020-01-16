Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.11 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00011462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, HitBTC, Bibox and DEx.top. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $79.92 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.03611754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00194821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028381 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00126944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,128,021 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, DEx.top, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

