Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GNK. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. On average, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

